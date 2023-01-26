Bringing Back Constitutional Money

Back in May, I reported on the Goldback money made of actual gold and how gold and silver are considered “legal tender” in twelve different states. (See below the video report for a sample bill for your state to pass a gold and silver legal tender law.)

Not only is it legal to buy things with gold and silver, but with Goldbacks, it is getting easier and easier to make the transition to following the Constitutions provision to not make “any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender” (Article I Sec. X).

As individuals dedicated to the principles of the Constitution, it is essential that we do what we can to shift the culture to accept and adopt sound principles, such as those that will lead to sound money and avoid the theft through mass inflation we are seeing today.

I went shopping for common items, most of us use on a regular basis, food and office supplies, to show how easy it can be if we take the initiative to take back our liberty and enforce the principles of the Constitution. Please share so we can help make using constitutional money more and more acceptable and easy to do. If you like and want to support what we do, please consider joining Tree of Liberty or making a one time donation.

Make sure you are getting our content even as big tech tries to shut down free speech by texting LIBERTY to 833-659-2267

Worst Global Citizen Merch https://treeoflibertysociety.com/shop/

Don't let frivolous complaints take down this channel! Text LIBERTY to 833-659-2267 to get Tree of Liberty announcements

INVASION is out now! Pick up your copies at

www.invasionbook.com

Support our efforts & Join Tree of Liberty https://treeoflibertysociety.com/membership/

Get text updates from the Tree of liberty Society by texting LIBERTY to 833-659-2267

Join this channel to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgGgDxD8rw2Sl1iLOtiTotQ/join

Mailing address PO box 271 Lehi UT 84043

Thank you sponsors

https://www.jumpstartmybrand.com

http://www.highercallingfirearms.com

http://www.americanappliancehvac.com

https://insurewithcompass.com/sbarlow.html