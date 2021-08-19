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Reiner Fuellmich This is Crimes Against Humanity - Brighteon Conversations
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153 views • August 19, 2021
Mike Adams does a great job of interviewing Reiner Fuellmich, an attorney who specialises in International Human Rights and is part of a Committee in Germany called the Corona Investigative Committee, gathering evidence by interviewing many Doctors, and experts of all persuasions to bring about a reset of its own by holding those responsible in committing these abuses of human rights the world over.
First published 18 August by Brighteon Conversations and the Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams himself. Please find his channel here as he has some other interviews and conversations.
Credit Dr Reiner Fuellmich and Mke Adams
www.corona-ausscuss.de (German and English translations)
www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
First published 18 August by Brighteon Conversations and the Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams himself. Please find his channel here as he has some other interviews and conversations.
Credit Dr Reiner Fuellmich and Mke Adams
www.corona-ausscuss.de (German and English translations)
www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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