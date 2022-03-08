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The Time Is NOW w/ David Icke
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262 views • March 08, 2022
Alfa Vedic


A man requiring no introduction amongst the truth-seeking community, the former footballer & sports broadcaster has written over 20 books since the mid-1990s, and spoken in more than 25 countries.

As true with most authentic thinkers, those governed by convention took great exception with the subject matter conveyed through David's ground-breaking books and well-received public appearances as a gifted and entertaining orator.

"How long are we going to take this sh#t? Just asking ... "

Now vindicated by history, David's work has led him to a place of prominence on the world stage as a voice of reason amidst the current madness. With David's depth & versatility the discussion will range from his prognosis of world events to our true Spiritual Nature within a Universe governed by resonance.

As contemporaries, Dr. Lando witnessed a common time-line in the decades-long role-out of present geopolitics, and participated in international events featuring David as a keynote speaker in earlier efforts to forewarn an unsuspecting public.

Show links:
https://davidicke.com/
https://ickonic.com

Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see.

Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site.

Find them all at
https://alfavedic.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here:
https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic​​​​

Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming!
https://paypal.me/alfavedic​​​​​​​​​​

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Join Our Telegram:
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Join:
https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-70535773​​..

Channel:
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Keywords
censorshipdeathrussiainjuryvaccineperceptionaiwokeukraineawarenessjabsociologyinjectionbehaviouralfa vediccovid era
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