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International Weather Wars - 2 July 2021 - From the Archives - Geo Engineering - Weather Modification - Cloud Seeding
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118 views • July 02, 2021
Featuring
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Cyprus - Green Party
http://cyprus-mail.com/2016/02/17/minister-pledges-probe-into-chemtrails/
https://cyprus-mail.com/tag/chemtrails/
https://cyprus-mail.com/2016/07/26/ministry-report-rules-presence-chemtrails/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3456522/RAF-stole-rain-says-Cyprus-British-military-bizarrely-accused-interfering-weather-Tornado-Typhoon-aircraft-fly.html
https://cyprusgreens.org/
Sweden - Pernilla Hagberg - Green Party
https://web.archive.org/web/20150731092518/http://kkuriren.se/nyheter/vingaker/1.1554491
https://www.translate.com/swedish-english
Chuck Norris - Geo Engineering
https://www.wnd.com/2016/04/sky-criminals/#hdD3liOQTTbdCw9d.99
https://www.activistpost.com/2016/05/growing-list-of-celebrities-speaking-out-about-chemtrailsgeoengineering.html
Vin Diesel - Chem Trails
http://uproxx.com/movies/vin-diesel-chemtrails/
Kylie Jenner - Chem Trails
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2015/05/celebrities-who-believe-in-conspiracy-theories.html
Spain - Police investigate Chem Trails
http://www.costa-news.com/costa-almeria-news/police-investigate-cloud-seeding-claims/
HAARP - India
National MST Radar Facility, NMRF, HAARP Like Facility
+13° 27' 26.68", +79° 10' 30.74"
Gadanki, near Tirupati, in southern Andra Pradesh, India
http://sputniknews.com/environment/20160719/1043260680/india-us-haarp-network.html
Zimbabwe - Weather Modification flooding
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-01-22/zimbabwe-begins-cloud-seeding-to-combat-drought-daily-news-says
http://www.chronicle.co.zw/meteorological-services-department-repeats-flash-flood-warning/
NASA - Weather Modification
https://archive.org/details/NASA_NTRS_Archive_19740023692
https://ia801505.us.archive.org/3/items/NASA_NTRS_Archive_19740023692/NASA_NTRS_Archive_19740023692.pdf
NOAA
http://docs.lib.noaa.gov/rescue/mwr/098/mwr-098-10-0745.pdf
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Cyprus - Green Party
http://cyprus-mail.com/2016/02/17/minister-pledges-probe-into-chemtrails/
https://cyprus-mail.com/tag/chemtrails/
https://cyprus-mail.com/2016/07/26/ministry-report-rules-presence-chemtrails/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3456522/RAF-stole-rain-says-Cyprus-British-military-bizarrely-accused-interfering-weather-Tornado-Typhoon-aircraft-fly.html
https://cyprusgreens.org/
Sweden - Pernilla Hagberg - Green Party
https://web.archive.org/web/20150731092518/http://kkuriren.se/nyheter/vingaker/1.1554491
https://www.translate.com/swedish-english
Chuck Norris - Geo Engineering
https://www.wnd.com/2016/04/sky-criminals/#hdD3liOQTTbdCw9d.99
https://www.activistpost.com/2016/05/growing-list-of-celebrities-speaking-out-about-chemtrailsgeoengineering.html
Vin Diesel - Chem Trails
http://uproxx.com/movies/vin-diesel-chemtrails/
Kylie Jenner - Chem Trails
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2015/05/celebrities-who-believe-in-conspiracy-theories.html
Spain - Police investigate Chem Trails
http://www.costa-news.com/costa-almeria-news/police-investigate-cloud-seeding-claims/
HAARP - India
National MST Radar Facility, NMRF, HAARP Like Facility
+13° 27' 26.68", +79° 10' 30.74"
Gadanki, near Tirupati, in southern Andra Pradesh, India
http://sputniknews.com/environment/20160719/1043260680/india-us-haarp-network.html
Zimbabwe - Weather Modification flooding
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-01-22/zimbabwe-begins-cloud-seeding-to-combat-drought-daily-news-says
http://www.chronicle.co.zw/meteorological-services-department-repeats-flash-flood-warning/
NASA - Weather Modification
https://archive.org/details/NASA_NTRS_Archive_19740023692
https://ia801505.us.archive.org/3/items/NASA_NTRS_Archive_19740023692/NASA_NTRS_Archive_19740023692.pdf
NOAA
http://docs.lib.noaa.gov/rescue/mwr/098/mwr-098-10-0745.pdf
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