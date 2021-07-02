BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

International Weather Wars - 2 July 2021 - From the Archives - Geo Engineering - Weather Modification - Cloud Seeding
Anti Weather Modification
Anti Weather Modification
40 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • July 02, 2021
Featuring
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews

Cyprus - Green Party
http://cyprus-mail.com/2016/02/17/minister-pledges-probe-into-chemtrails/

https://cyprus-mail.com/tag/chemtrails/

https://cyprus-mail.com/2016/07/26/ministry-report-rules-presence-chemtrails/

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3456522/RAF-stole-rain-says-Cyprus-British-military-bizarrely-accused-interfering-weather-Tornado-Typhoon-aircraft-fly.html

https://cyprusgreens.org/

Sweden - Pernilla Hagberg - Green Party
https://web.archive.org/web/20150731092518/http://kkuriren.se/nyheter/vingaker/1.1554491

https://www.translate.com/swedish-english

Chuck Norris - Geo Engineering
https://www.wnd.com/2016/04/sky-criminals/#hdD3liOQTTbdCw9d.99

https://www.activistpost.com/2016/05/growing-list-of-celebrities-speaking-out-about-chemtrailsgeoengineering.html

Vin Diesel - Chem Trails
http://uproxx.com/movies/vin-diesel-chemtrails/

Kylie Jenner - Chem Trails
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2015/05/celebrities-who-believe-in-conspiracy-theories.html

Spain - Police investigate Chem Trails
http://www.costa-news.com/costa-almeria-news/police-investigate-cloud-seeding-claims/

HAARP - India
National MST Radar Facility, NMRF, HAARP Like Facility
+13° 27' 26.68", +79° 10' 30.74"
Gadanki, near Tirupati, in southern Andra Pradesh, India

http://sputniknews.com/environment/20160719/1043260680/india-us-haarp-network.html

Zimbabwe - Weather Modification flooding
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-01-22/zimbabwe-begins-cloud-seeding-to-combat-drought-daily-news-says
http://www.chronicle.co.zw/meteorological-services-department-repeats-flash-flood-warning/

NASA - Weather Modification
https://archive.org/details/NASA_NTRS_Archive_19740023692

https://ia801505.us.archive.org/3/items/NASA_NTRS_Archive_19740023692/NASA_NTRS_Archive_19740023692.pdf

NOAA
http://docs.lib.noaa.gov/rescue/mwr/098/mwr-098-10-0745.pdf
Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringweather modificationhaarpclimate modificationcloud seedingscopexspice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy