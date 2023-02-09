https://gettr.com/post/p27t1q93307

02/04/2023 Brother David: The trust of our fellow fighters in Communist China in the Whistleblowers' Movement and the farms is one of the reasons why I would be brave enough to launch a counter-attack against CCP legal warfare. The fellow fighters are persecuted by the CCP, for trusting and participating in the Whistleblower Movement. Hence, we must remember them and provide them with the greatest possible compensation.





02/04/2023 长岛哥：墙内战友对爆料革命、对农场的信任也是我敢于对中共超限战发起反击的原因之一。战友被中共迫害就是因为参与了爆料革命，所以我们一定要记得他们，并尽可能给他们最大的弥补。



