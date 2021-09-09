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NURSE WHO REFUSES GENE SHOT PLEADS TO KEEP HER JOB
RED PILLED
RED PILLED
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210 views • September 09, 2021
Nurse who refuses too take the experimental gene shots pleads to keep her job

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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