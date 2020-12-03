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Lockdown: The Dark Side of History
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69 views • December 03, 2020
Lockdown: The Dark Side of History
A short video on the psychology of Lockdowns.
"Is it possible that a malevolent authority could exist, not only in the history books, but in the very present times?"
The Milgrim Experiment & the Social Experiment of 2020.
Original Script by Kate Wand.
Kate Wand on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9kGfLP_dGp0KCDTNiUjow
A short video on the psychology of Lockdowns.
"Is it possible that a malevolent authority could exist, not only in the history books, but in the very present times?"
The Milgrim Experiment & the Social Experiment of 2020.
Original Script by Kate Wand.
Kate Wand on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9kGfLP_dGp0KCDTNiUjow
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