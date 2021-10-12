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Joe Oltmann | The Importance & Urgency of Election Integrity & the Truth
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Joe Oltmann | The Importance and Urgency of Election Integrity and the Truth About the Organization Black Lives Matter
Successful tech entrepreneur Joe Oltmann joins us to share about the importance and urgency of election integrity.
Discover the Truth About Black Lives Matter:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/blm-soros/#scroll-content
Discover the Truth About the 2020 Election Fraud:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/voter-fraud/#scroll-content
Learn More At:
https://www.acescholarships.org/
Learn More At:
www.ConservativeDailyPodcast.com
www.FECUnited.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
Only Overflow Tickets Remain for San Antonio, TX
712 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FsZsMYrF6K2rZg_KuIAS_cavCWjVkAs-hNHYRjqjYoI/edit?usp=sharing
Podcast Audio -
Action Items:
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
Learn how to protect your wealth against inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
History: John Winthrop (January 12, 1587/88[1] – March 26, 1649) was an English Puritan lawyer and one of the leading figures in founding the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the second major settlement in New England following Plymouth Colony. Winthrop led the first large wave of colonists from England in 1630 and served as governor for 12 of the colony's first 20 years. His writings and vision of the colony as a Puritan "city upon a hill" dominated New England colonial development, influencing the governments and religions of neighboring colonies.
Exposing:
Medical Fraud
Election Fraud - Pray for the Arizona State Senator Karen Fann
Religious Fraud
Now Is the Time To:
1. Protect Your Health
2. Protect Your Wealth
3. Support Those That Keep You Safe
Top 10 Examples of HyperInflation and Weaponing Banking and Money:
The Worst Hyperinflation Situations of All Time https://www.cnbc.com/2011/02/14/The-Worst-Hyperinflation-Situations-of-All-Time.html
How 9 Countries Saw Inflation Evolve Into Hyperinflation - https://www.businessinsider.com/worst-hyperinflation-episodes-in-history-2013-9
Successful tech entrepreneur Joe Oltmann joins us to share about the importance and urgency of election integrity.
Discover the Truth About Black Lives Matter:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/blm-soros/#scroll-content
Discover the Truth About the 2020 Election Fraud:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/voter-fraud/#scroll-content
Learn More At:
https://www.acescholarships.org/
Learn More At:
www.ConservativeDailyPodcast.com
www.FECUnited.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
Only Overflow Tickets Remain for San Antonio, TX
712 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FsZsMYrF6K2rZg_KuIAS_cavCWjVkAs-hNHYRjqjYoI/edit?usp=sharing
Podcast Audio -
Action Items:
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
Learn how to protect your wealth against inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
History: John Winthrop (January 12, 1587/88[1] – March 26, 1649) was an English Puritan lawyer and one of the leading figures in founding the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the second major settlement in New England following Plymouth Colony. Winthrop led the first large wave of colonists from England in 1630 and served as governor for 12 of the colony's first 20 years. His writings and vision of the colony as a Puritan "city upon a hill" dominated New England colonial development, influencing the governments and religions of neighboring colonies.
Exposing:
Medical Fraud
Election Fraud - Pray for the Arizona State Senator Karen Fann
Religious Fraud
Now Is the Time To:
1. Protect Your Health
2. Protect Your Wealth
3. Support Those That Keep You Safe
Top 10 Examples of HyperInflation and Weaponing Banking and Money:
The Worst Hyperinflation Situations of All Time https://www.cnbc.com/2011/02/14/The-Worst-Hyperinflation-Situations-of-All-Time.html
How 9 Countries Saw Inflation Evolve Into Hyperinflation - https://www.businessinsider.com/worst-hyperinflation-episodes-in-history-2013-9
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