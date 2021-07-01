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U.S. SEN. RON JOHNSON WITH FAMILIES WHO HAD ADVERSE REACTIONS TO COVID KILL INJECTION
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50 views • July 01, 2021
FOX6 News Milwaukee:
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson holds a news conference with families from across the country who share their experiences regarding adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
U.S. Sen. Johnson: “These families have a very simple request: they want to be seen, their stories heard. They would like to be believed”:
https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/u-s-sen-johnson-these-families-have-a-very-simple-request-they-want-to-be-seen-their-stories-heard-they-would-like-to-be-believed/
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson holds a news conference with families from across the country who share their experiences regarding adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
U.S. Sen. Johnson: “These families have a very simple request: they want to be seen, their stories heard. They would like to be believed”:
https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/u-s-sen-johnson-these-families-have-a-very-simple-request-they-want-to-be-seen-their-stories-heard-they-would-like-to-be-believed/
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