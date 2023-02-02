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Russians are coming! : A resident of Staromlynovka tells how Ukrainians intimidated civilians.
"People are afraid to tell the truth; they (Ukrainians) told us that the Russians would come and massacre us, but the Russians came and shared everything with us; they fed us. We're living normally. "