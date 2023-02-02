Russians are coming! : A resident of Staromlynovka tells how Ukrainians intimidated civilians.
"People are afraid to tell the truth; they (Ukrainians) told us that the Russians would come and massacre us, but the Russians came and shared everything with us; they fed us. We're living normally. "
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.