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Devolution Addendum Series Part 4 - Draft Executive Order, by Patel Patriot, 22 Jan 2022
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70 views • March 24, 2022
𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗺 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁 4 — 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿, 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁, 22 𝗝𝗮𝗻 2022
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-addendum-series-part-4
Patrick starts actually reading Devolution Addendum Part 4 right away.
Patel covers an executive order that had been drafted, but not signed or implemented by Trump. It was included in the documents that the Congressional 6 January committee obtained per SCOTUS order. The executive order had to do with the Dept of Defense seizing the voting machines in key states to look for evidence of fraud. But Trump never signed the order, so it was not implemented.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-addendum-series-part-4
Patrick starts actually reading Devolution Addendum Part 4 right away.
Patel covers an executive order that had been drafted, but not signed or implemented by Trump. It was included in the documents that the Congressional 6 January committee obtained per SCOTUS order. The executive order had to do with the Dept of Defense seizing the voting machines in key states to look for evidence of fraud. But Trump never signed the order, so it was not implemented.
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