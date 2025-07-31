NWO and the United States: upcoming economic collapse and civil unrest (10)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





According to former BlackRock fund manager, Ed Dowd, the upcoming economic collapse will be severe! It’s bound to happen, regardless. Mark Moss discusses with Ed Dowd the unsustainable debt buildup, why the 2023 banking failures were just the beginning, the silent housing collapse, and what’s really fueling inflation behind the scenes.





Ed also reveals why deflation is “illegal” in a debt-based system and outlines the timeline for a potential 2026 market bottom—and beyond. PODCAST: https://go.1markmoss.com/TheMarkMossShow





Mirrored from: https://old.bitchute.com/video/F933WD4GRoFb/





A new world order is coming following a triggered economic depression. Prepare yourselves for the greatest depression mankind has ever witnessed.





In October 2011, pope Benedict XVI called for a new economic order: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2011/10/24/vatican-calls-for-new-world-economic-order.html.





A triggered global economic depression and martial law will happen soon and along with other triggered catastrophes, will lead to a series of moves by the Vatican beast – the first beast of Revelation 13 - including the enforcement of its mark following the creation of a new world government, economic and religious system.





This is what the Vatican beast says about its mark: “Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact.” — Catholic Record of London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.





Enforced Sunday laws will be the prophesied mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). However, in Revelation 14:9-11, God reminds us of the fate that will be bestowed on those who embrace this mark. Do NOT accept the mark of the beast or the enforcement of Sunday rest by the Vatican, which will oppose the Sabbath commandment. Those who do will pay a dear price as they openly sin and separate themselves from their Creator (Revelation 14:9-11; Revelation 16).





Please turn to Christ, keep His holy ten commandments, put your faith and trust in Him and flee from the ways of this sin-filled world (Exodus 20:1-17; Revelation 14:12; 22:14). Pray and study His word in the Bible and pray to the Almighty Most High for His love and protection through His holy angels.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington