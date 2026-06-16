Data Centers Aren't the Enemy—Surrendering the Future Is

Data centers have been around since the 1940s. America's banking system runs on them. National defense, air traffic control, hospitals, financial markets, the entire internet—they all run on them. For 80 years, nobody panicked.





Now suddenly data centers are the villain.





Here is what this is really about. This is not about buildings full of servers. This is about whether America intends to lead the future or surrender it. Modern AI requires massive computing power, advanced chips, reliable electricity, and yes—data centers. Without them, there is no serious AI development.





China understands this. China is not slowing down. China is not debating whether to pump the brakes. China knows whoever dominates AI dominates economic power, military advantage, cyber dominance, industrial leadership, and global influence. China would love nothing more than for the United States to voluntarily handicap itself while they race toward dominance.





The complaints about electricity and water are distractions. The answer was never to cripple American innovation. The answer was to build the infrastructure to support it. More generation. More capacity. More resilience. That is what builders do.





And the genie is not going back into the bottle. There is no global pause button. There is no magical scenario where America simply opts out and the rest of the world politely follows. The smartest path forward is not pretending AI can be stopped. It is leading it, building it, competing in it, and controlling it responsibly.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.