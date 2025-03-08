Vatican deep-state ties - Pope Benedict FORCED to resign?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was Pope Benedict forced to resign? Hear the explosive claims surrounding the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and possible U.S. government involvement. Alleged deep-state ties pressured Pope Benedict to resign, potentially invalidating his resignation and calling into question the legitimacy of Pope Francis’ papacy.
Liz Yore explains the connections between the Obama-Biden administration, Theodore McCarrick, and deep state influence on the Vatican. We must urge President Donald Trump to investigate these claims and release the classified government records.
