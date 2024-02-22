Create New Account
California is a disaster run by a smooth-talking, sleazy politician...
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago

NEWSMAX · Rob Schmitt: "California is a disaster run by a smooth-talking, sleazy politician who spent the last ten years becoming a master of obfuscation and misdirection — that's what he's good at."


@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1760467943102517575?s=20

californiarob schmittnewsmaxbudget deficit

