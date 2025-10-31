💊 Google’s Faustian bargain: give your genetic data & we’ll give you the cure to cancer - Google president & CIO Ruth Porat says

💊 Google’s Faustian bargain: give us your genetic data and we’ll give you the cure to cancer

AI breakthroughs in health are here, and are going to revolutionize drug discovery, cancer diagnosis and treatment, (Jewish) Google president and CIO Ruth Porat says.

🔴 DeepMind AI’s AlphaFold is working on 3D protein structure prediction to discover new pharmaceuticals, which will “hopefully in our lifetime put an end to some of these horrific realities in life,” according to Porat

🔴 A new Google breakthrough in Quantum computing “showed the first potential practical commercial application of quantum AI” for disease diagnosis, signaling a need to fundamentally “rethink the art of the possible” by scientists

🔴 AI-based diagnosis tools, which in cancer consist of “seeing those metastatic cells, that early stage of metastasis,” are really “no different” than cybersecurity, fraud detection or capital management tools, Porat says

Giving a leading US defense contractor, alleged EcoHealth Alliance benefactor pre-Covid and Projects Baseline and Nightingale genetic material collector the power to play god using AI? Sounds a bit risky.

PS... (A Faustian bargain is a pact where a person trades their moral values or soul for worldly gains like knowledge, power, or wealth. This term comes from the legend of Faust, who makes a deal with the devil, and is often used to describe a situation where the long-term cost of an agreement outweighs its short-term benefits.)



