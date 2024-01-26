Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DRAWING THE LINE
channel image
RealNewMetaMap
71 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published Yesterday

Culture develops full capacity for unity when we start understanding ourselves, never before, And accelerating awakening of the internal witness to facilitate faith and intuition in upward orientation is being dumbed down with systematic destruction of emerging knowledge defining the process for resisting technological fragmentation to restore balance. Contact [email protected] Metawork University 


Keywords
healthpreppingorientation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket