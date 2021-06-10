© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE MASS MURDER CONTINUES. THEY ARE VACCINATING PEOPLE ON HOSPICE AND END OF LIFE CARE.
Follow
0
Share
Report
144 views • June 10, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
They can't kill us off fast enough. Seriously? That makes about as much sense as swabbing the arm they are sticking the needle in for the lethal injection execution (yes they actually do this). Would not want to send you to hell with an infection now would we?
They can't kill us off fast enough. Seriously? That makes about as much sense as swabbing the arm they are sticking the needle in for the lethal injection execution (yes they actually do this). Would not want to send you to hell with an infection now would we?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.