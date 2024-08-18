Destruction of a column of Ukrainian equipment by the Russian 810th Marine Brigade in the Kursk region

🇷🇺🇺🇦Footage of the destruction of a column of Ukrainian equipment by the 810th Marine Brigade in the Kursk region, photographs of which were previously published .



It can be seen how the vehicles that came under fire try to escape from the ambush site at high speed, but in the end, some of the vehicles are destroyed, some are damaged and abandoned by the retreating Ukrainian soldiers.



Judging by the second video, two Kozak armored vehicles from the column were “disassembled” by fire from a 30-mm 2A72 automatic cannon from a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier.

