NPR Editor Resigns After Suspension Reveals Rampant Left Wing Bias At National Public Radio

Stew Peters Show





April 18, 2024





From the Stew Peters Network, the producer of the World-Changing Documentary Died Suddenly, comes what will be yet another EXPLOSIVE documentary that will change the way you think about Taxes and the American government! Watch Slave Nation at: https://stewpeters.com/watch-slave-nation-now/





Chad Prather is back with Stew to talk about how Vladimir Lenin would be proud of the media conglomerates that have been created to keep the truth from the people.





Watch this new segment NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: http://stewlikesgold.com

Check out the Stew Peters Store for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! https://www.spnstore.com

American Reserves provides high quality emergency food, supplies and water filtration. American Made. American Owned. American Reserves. Use code "STEW72" at checkout to receive your FREE 72 Hour Kit: https://www.americanreserves.com/stew

Get the sleep you deserve and help your body to feel completely rejuvenated with Magnesium Breakthrough! Use code stewpeters at checkout with https://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters

Parasites are the hidden enemy of your health and wellness. Get PURGE to cleanse your gut from the infestation preventing your health at: https://www.purgestore.com

I can’t believe the Government hasn’t banned this book yet | 75% OFF Today: https://nogridprojects.com/stew/

TacRight is offering summer sales for their mini chainsaws! Get these special deals now at: https://TacRightStew.com

Turn to Tax Network USA, and find your path to financial peace of mind.

Call 1(800)245-6000 or visit tnusa.com/stew

Reduce joint pain and inflammation with all natural, fast-acting krill oil by visiting http://stopmyinflammation.com/

Health resolutions can be made easy with Field of Greens! Get started on their super-fruit and vegetable supplements to support your whole body by going to http://www.fieldofgreens.com/ and use promo code STEW for 15% off!

Preserve heart-health and be the best version of yourself with Cardio Miracle by checking out: http://HighPowerHeart.com





Stay up-to-date with Stew by following him on all socials!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/realstewpeters

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stewpetersofficial/

Telegram: https://t.me/stewpeters

Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4q9d5c-npr-editor-resigns-after-suspension-reveals-rampant-left-wing-bias-at-natio.html