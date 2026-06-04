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Fallen angel Lilith Jezebel uses Western women feminism gender inversion to exterminate human specie
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). This fallen angel Pleiadian reptilian transvestite ancient “goddess of hell” named Ashtoreth Lilith Jezebel Gaia Sophia Asherah Ashtar Astarte Ishtar Easter I.S.I.S. Diana Aphrodite Artemis Mother Mary Fatima Kali Bodhisattva “Queen of Heaven” “Harlot of Babylon” Freya Wiccan goddess “goddess of the underworld” androgynous child-eating vampire demon-possesses the millions of Western feminist nations’ 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers & reptilian hybrid nephilim feminist witch “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” lesbian sisterhood coven elites to make them into domineering women or fake ultra-lewd women and into violent men or effeminate men. It uses both extremes in both genders, in order to remove them from God’s balanced godly male & female gender beautiful feminine & masculine original characteristics. This fallen angel has demon-possessed 99% of the Western feminist nations’ 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers & grandsons & sons. It is a repeat of the Noah’s days Atlantis civilization that God destroyed with the flood, and this End Times civilization will this time be destroyed by fire. This fallen angel is running the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid nephilim pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists to operate its 5,000 year old Noah’s Atlantis days tortured children’s human soul energy parasitical system 12 million children world child-trafficking ring industry, in order to feed on their tortured human soul energy of terror & pain & sorrow and to feed on the children’s adrenochrome blood’s human soul energy in order to survive, because the fallen angels are cut off from God’s life source energy. This fallen angel has been trying to kill the Prophet Elijah and all of God’s real Christian men, who defend the women & children and restrain the spirit of the Antichrist. It operates the transgender LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist globalist elites” “gay brotherhood cross-dressers orgy Satanist secret societies and knights orders Satanist black magician military arm secret societies” gender inversion agenda to exterminate the human specie of God. Warn the 6 billion humans and all your millions of fellow church donators and God spiritual army now.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
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