Congressmen Uncover Evidence That Shows Dr. Anthony Fauci Knew COVID-19 Leak From Wuhan Lab

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https://gnews.org/post/pidu064a
07/01/2022 Congressman James Comer: We have uncovered evidence that shows Dr. Anthony Fauci knew about the Wuhan lab leak. There was an attempt from day one, by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins and people with the highest levels of government to try to cover up and protect the Wuhan lab