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30 Years ago Dr Robert Willner Accused Anthony Faucci Of Genocide!!!
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288 views • June 11, 2021
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https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=268548415052472&;id=100056919475094
Willner described himself as originally an "orthodox" physician who slowly transitioned to alternative medicine, particularly following his wife's 1978 struggle with cancer chemotherapy.[1] In 1995, Willner asserted that "I am convinced you can prevent all disease with diet, lifestyle changes, sanitation."
Willner's Florida medical license was suspended in 1990 following a Florida Board of Medicine ruling that Willner had made inappropriate medical claims for food products.
Willner authored a book presenting his point of view on the relation between HIV and AIDS, titled Deadly Deception: the Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause AIDS.[2] The book was published shortly after Willner's medical license was revoked for, among other things, treating an AIDS patient with ozone therapy.
The following month, on October 28, 1994, in a press conference at a Greensboro, North Carolina hotel, Willner jabbed his finger with blood he said was from an HIV-infected patient. Willner was heavily influenced by the research of AIDS denialist Peter Duesberg.
Willner died on April 15, 1995, of a heart attack.
- Wikipedia
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=268548415052472&;id=100056919475094
Willner described himself as originally an "orthodox" physician who slowly transitioned to alternative medicine, particularly following his wife's 1978 struggle with cancer chemotherapy.[1] In 1995, Willner asserted that "I am convinced you can prevent all disease with diet, lifestyle changes, sanitation."
Willner's Florida medical license was suspended in 1990 following a Florida Board of Medicine ruling that Willner had made inappropriate medical claims for food products.
Willner authored a book presenting his point of view on the relation between HIV and AIDS, titled Deadly Deception: the Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause AIDS.[2] The book was published shortly after Willner's medical license was revoked for, among other things, treating an AIDS patient with ozone therapy.
The following month, on October 28, 1994, in a press conference at a Greensboro, North Carolina hotel, Willner jabbed his finger with blood he said was from an HIV-infected patient. Willner was heavily influenced by the research of AIDS denialist Peter Duesberg.
Willner died on April 15, 1995, of a heart attack.
- Wikipedia
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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