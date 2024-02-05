Create New Account
Facets of Divine Love Path – Emotions (vs Intellect), EFT, Tapping, Acupuncture, Do Celestial Spirits Use Any Techniques? Becoming Childlike, How Does a Child Process Emotions, Tantrum
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
92 Subscribers
11 views
Published a day ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/thM2r6pBzJk

20090927 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P1


Cut:

13m44 - 20m57s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************


“EMOTIONS NEED TO BE FULLY EXPERIENCED IN ORDER TO BE RELEASED”.

@ 14m35s


Keywords
soul conditioncelestial spiritsreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godintellect vs emotionsi want to know everythingzening out of emotionsbuddhist path vs emotionsreleasing emotionsemotional work and healingemotional intelligence workbecoming childlikechild emotions and tantrumlearning from childrenanger rage and griefprocessing core emotional injurycrying and soul healingemotions and the way to god

