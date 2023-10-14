PRAYERS FOR WORLD PEACE; JOHN LOONEY FAMOUS UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR, BOB SATIACUM

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I do prayers for world peace, especially for the conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinians. In July 2014, I was able to bring a cease fire to the Gaza strip through prayers with Dr. Masaru Emoto, so we did it again today. I urge everyone to pray for world peace! This is followed by an interview with the famous John Looney from the U.K. who found death rates skyrocketing after the shot. Ending the program are words of wisdom from Bob Satiacum, a Native American elder from the Puyallup Indian Tribe in Tacoma, Washington. I hope you can all listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

