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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC., Sept 6, "Is Your World in existential jeopardy?"
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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Truth vs. NEW$ 1 (6 September 2022) with James Fetzer,  Don Grahn, Scott Bennett and Michael-Jay Anderson.

Russian forces continue to destroy the Ukrainian military, which was built up after the coup of 2014 to be the most formidable in all of Europe (and supplied with the most sophisticated Western and US military equipment).

Zelensky appears to be doubling-down, but it will be to no effect--other than the continued slaughter of his troops, which does not appear to bother him.

Meanwhile, Biden's Dark Speech was a call to arms against half the American people by describing his political opponents and Trump supporters as though they were "enemies of the state".

The White House had promoted Biden's 'patriotic' speech as "non-political", when it was anything but.

And polling shows that most Americans reject its contents as "too extreme", which is ironic considering that Biden's aim was to make out MAGA fans as "too extreme" for America.

Once again, a Democrat political gambit appears to have backfired--even enormously!

Keywords
trumpbidenmagafetzerukrainespeechrussiansbennettandersongrahnpolitics and current events
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