Can You See It Coming? 02/11/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we’ll be talking about the Internal Revolution. Pastor Stan explains that President Trump is the Good Guy and God has put him in power to give America “her last chance” to heal and repent. If we don’t unite, we will fall!
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
00:00Intro
03:31The Fall of America
07:59Trump Going after Bad Guys
09:46America in Bible Prophecy
15:49Fighting Against Trump
26:13Our Sponsors