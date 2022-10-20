Situation Update, Oct 20, 2022 - America's military being GUTTED to weaken CONUS for Chinese military INVASION of the West Coast

0:00 Intro

6:40 Chinese military INVASION

57:27 Dr. John Diamond





- USA is down to just 300 land missiles in the entire military inventory

- Why the US military will stand down and refuse to defend America when China attacks

- Heritage Foundation report finds US military now rated "weak"

- US military can't even handle a single regional conflict now

- China and Russia will likely COORDINATE their attacks on the USA and NATO

- Texas AG says we must prosecute obscene drag queens that sexualize children

- Russia's drones actually made by IRAN using tech transferred by OBAMA

- BBC is readying "secret scripts" to try to explain to people why the power grid is down

- The public is being kept in the dark about the coming energy apocalypse

- CDC declares biowarfare on America's children, adding covid jabs to immunization schedule

- Biden uses up more strategic oil supply, leaving nothing for emergencies

- Used car prices begin falling dramatically

- How to negotiate with car dealers to avoid getting ripped off (hilarious)

