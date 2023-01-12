ABC Ep 75: "Science and Spirituality in Sync"

“I believe in God, but not as one thing, not as an old man in the sky. I believe that what people call God is something in all of us. I believe that what Jesus and Mohammed and Buddha and all the rest said was right. It's just that the translations have gone wrong.” ― John Lennon
~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/F0KMbxVvsSA
Thanks for listening! ~ Benjamin
* * * * *
Podcast, Books, Encyclopedia and MORE
* https://www.BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.