Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ABC Ep 75: "Science and Spirituality in Sync"
2 views
channel image
BenjaminTheDreamWizard
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

“I believe in God, but not as one thing, not as an old man in the sky. I believe that what people call God is something in all of us. I believe that what Jesus and Mohammed and Buddha and all the rest said was right. It's just that the translations have gone wrong.” ― John Lennon

~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/F0KMbxVvsSA


Thanks for listening! ~ Benjamin

* * * * *

Podcast, Books, Encyclopedia and MORE

* https://www.BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com

Keywords
dreamsdreamdream analysisdreamingdream interpretation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket