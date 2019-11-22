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Attacking MRSA with Metals in Clay
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84 views • November 22, 2019
An article in the May 2013 issue of the journal, PLoS One, scientists showed that certain metals such as copper, zinc, iron, nickel and cobalt have antibiotic effects on MRSA and toxic E coli bacteria when attached to certain forms of clay. This 5000 year old treatment is being resurected to deal with skin infections that are resistant to all microbes.
Copper has particular ability to kill microbes and should be used in hospitals to combat infections and keep them from spreading. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
Copper has particular ability to kill microbes and should be used in hospitals to combat infections and keep them from spreading. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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