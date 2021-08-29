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It's Happening: Australia Is About To Open Their First COVID Concentration Camp In Queensland
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761 views • August 29, 2021
It all starts off for supposed COVID related cases . . . but this thing will grow legs . . . and next thing it could be the unvaccinated, or for those when an enforced Sunday Law comes in who will not keep to Sunday Law requirements!! Readers, you may laugh at this, but I can assure you it is all true. There will be a Sunday Law, and I do not think that it is too far off.
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