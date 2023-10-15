Create New Account
Many Children are Injured, Dead, been left Orphans, Entire Families Whipped Out, entire Neighborhoods Whipped out by a Genocidal Campaign
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Death and destruction caused by Israeli heavy strikes against the innocent civilian population of the Gaza strip. Many children are injured, dead, been left orphans, entire families whipped out, entire neighborhoods whipped out by a genocidal campaign.

◾️ Sponsored and supported by the US, Britain and the EU.

