It’s a Show People. What’s Real and what’s not?

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: https://youtu.be/aRGPRHbNJb8
And We Know: Rittenhouse video and images that portray him as a potential crisis actor involved in Sandy Hook? You be the judge. https://rumble.com/vpnt0v-11.22.21-wisconsin-racism-rittenhouse-...-information-warfare-at-highest-le.html
Rittenhouse…who is he?
https://t.me/Nate1776/20837
Maxwell update
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/55080
Maxwell and Clintons
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/55035
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