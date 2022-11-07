"Mystery Babylon" part 2

Part 2 where this bible pilgrim works through Ben Armstrong's challenge about "Mystery Babylon" and the possibility That New York might be the Babylon of the mystery. Here we look in to St.Johns Revelation for ultimate considerations on Mystery Babylon. link to part 1; https://www.brighteon.com/d97888ec-5fd-4 abb-9f5e-1d8ca9751091
link to part 3; https://www.brighteon.com/7108ac27-f9fe-4157-887f-dbc663993f1a
