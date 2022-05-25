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PTPA (Episode # 127): Texas school shooting
Pull The Pin Already
Pull The Pin Already
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30 views • May 25, 2022
Pull the Pin Already (Episode # 127): Texas school shooting. Jim, James, and Nate, discuss what’s happening in society that leads to these horrific school shootings. Why did the gunman get to this point? How is the response to this shooting helping or hurting us. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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