Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“Doctors Without Borders” Witnesses Situation In Gaza As ‘An Avalanche Of Human Suffering’
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3297 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

4 Nov 2023“This avalanche of human suffering is unprecedented in modern times.” Dr Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care doctor for Doctors Without Borders and a co-founder of the GazaMedicVoices social platform, appeared on BBC News from Amman, Jordan to discuss the dire conditions in Gaza. The doctor said a new acronym was coined in Gaza three weeks ago: “There’s an acronym that is unique to Gaza strip and it’s WCNSF: Wounded Child No Surviving Family”. When she was asked about humanitarian pauses, she said: “I’m not a politician, but a ‘pause’ to me makes no sense. You pause to nourish and hydrate a population before you kill them? It just doesn’t make any sense for me. You stop the bombardment.”

Keywords
human sufferingdoctors without borderspalestine genocide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket