We do not support a ceasefire – Pentagon on Israeli-Hamas hostilities
Published 17 hours ago

As violence in the Middle East persists, the Pentagon says the US is against a ceasefire as it could put Israelis in danger. We hear from Sara Flounders, co-director of International Action Centre, who says that the US is backing Israel every step of the way

Mirrored - RT

