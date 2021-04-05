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TEXAS PROVING MASKS DON’T WORK?
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7288 views • April 05, 2021
TEXAS PROVING MASKS DON’T WORK?
As POTUS calls out leaders for dropping mask mandates, the science continues to be clear that masks are ineffective at stopping the spread of #Covid19. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the numbers out of Texas since Gov. Abbott lifted the statewide order, and highlights the experts that continue to speak out on this truly unscientific mitigation effort.
#Biden #MaskMandates #Texas #DropMaskMandates #NeanderthalThinking #RonDeSantis #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #ScottAtlas
POSTED: April 5, 2021
As POTUS calls out leaders for dropping mask mandates, the science continues to be clear that masks are ineffective at stopping the spread of #Covid19. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the numbers out of Texas since Gov. Abbott lifted the statewide order, and highlights the experts that continue to speak out on this truly unscientific mitigation effort.
#Biden #MaskMandates #Texas #DropMaskMandates #NeanderthalThinking #RonDeSantis #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #ScottAtlas
POSTED: April 5, 2021
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