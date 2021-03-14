Vaccine Tradgedy, Killing Thousands, Lee Dawson, Latest Updates On The Vaccine Deaths. SORRY ABOUT THE LANGUAGE, But The Data Is Must Hear

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Not familiar with this gentleman, Ward supports him, and he certainly seems to have his facts straight. Again sorry for the language, but we need to hear his message. Share this with anyone you know that is thinking about doing vaccine!!!