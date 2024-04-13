The Antichrist One-World-Church Is Calling They Want You To Be Their Friend Worship The Beast [Tip: Don't Do It]

original source: 'One World Religion' Is Here: Pope, World's Religion Leaders Launch 'Make Friends' Movement 6-14-17; Hiring: False Prophet

"..a second world leader, this one to come from the religious or 'spiritual world, and he rises to power as the head over a global interfaith conglomeration. This will be the personage described in God's Word as the 'false prophet' (Rev. 13:11; 16:13; 19:20). Tolerance and acceptance of all belief systems as equally valid will be the hallmark of his program, designed to create global unity. This system of blended religions will be politically compatible and allowed for a period of time, an adjustment period if you will, but at a later point (Rev. 17:16) the job of the 'false prophet' will be to re-direct the different "faith traditions" to the worship of the Antichrist himself. He will have supernatural power, as will the Antichrist, to accomplish his 'mission' .. This is not difficult to understand. The one called Antichrist, having gained control of the world, will then at this time make the claim that he is himself God, and with the help of the 'false prophet', demand the worship of all mankind. All religions will be obsolete at that point and no longer tolerated (Rev. 17:16). The Antichrist will then oppose and exalt himself above all that is called God, or that is worshiped; see full post at source:

