El Paraiso Verde Paraguay an Amazing Community Leading By Example

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El Paraiso Verde Paraguay Community
This is an amazing group of people who have created a wonderful community.
Christopher James speaks with the Founder to share with world.
If you are interested in more information go to
https://paraiso-verde.com/en/el-paraiso-verde-in-the-heart-of-paraguay/
These people are from all over the world building a better world for all.
This is the direction our world needs to be going on a global scale.
Enjoy this interview and hope it inspires many to get active and visit this wonderful place and possibly move to escape all the corruption in peace.
No one is coming to save us... not Military, Police, Politicians or Courts OR God....it's on we the people period.
If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.
Covid 19 a PROVEN LIE...
Never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it
WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE SOLUTION
ALL GOVERNMENTS ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world
To support your health like never before and Christopher James
Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace
This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies
To address EMF mitigation we are bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer
FLFE links:
Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/
Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/
Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST
Alternate platforms...
YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/
God Speed and God Bless