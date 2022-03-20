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Kristen Meghan Is a Former Air Force Pilot Turned Chemtrail, Geoengineering Whistleblower. (Full Interview)
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1600 views • March 20, 2022
Kristen Gave a Ground Breaking Presentation of What She Had Discovered About Geoengineering, Chemtrails While Serving Her Country. This Brave Young Lady Has Put Her Livelihood and Life on The Line for Us.
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