Genetically engineered Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria acting as receiver - Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange!
Published 15 hours ago

iGEM: Biomanufacturing a Sustainable Future - University Of Rochester Feb. 5, 2024

https://youtu.be/5PMl5pLufHs?si=bVvEHFEpk2WI-ZRa

.

Ian F Akildiz: Global PANACEA Architecture (IoBnT) Programming "Viruses" Wirelessly Inside The Body, Track & Trace-Quarantine - "You Can Be Re-Programed (DUAL USE) And Killed" Listen Real Close 1h 11 min Mark!

(SOURCE) Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İlhan Fuat Akyıldız, Georgia University

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhYpi9cRenY

.

cyber physical backbone: for the fourth industrial revolution ieee - Google Search https://www.google.com/search?q=cyber+physical+backbone%3A+for+the+fourth+industrial+revolution+ieee&sca_esv=40f6af66425aee46&sxsrf=ACQVn0_ddmFVFW7-3ZJIbfr4q3EAr-e5zQ%3A1708491657841&ei=iYPVZdj2Mue_p84P_dOYqA4&udm=&oq=cyber+physical+backbone+for+the+fourth+industrial+revolution&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjxjeWJlciBwaHlzaWNhbCBiYWNrYm9uZSBmb3IgdGhlIGZvdXJ0aCBpbmR1c3RyaWFsIHJldm9sdXRpb24qAggAMgcQIxiwAxgnMggQABiABBiwAzIOEAAYgAQYigUYhgMYsAMyDhAAGIAEGIoFGIYDGLADMgsQABiABBiiBBiwAzILEAAYgAQYogQYsAMyCxAAGIAEGKIEGLADSMAXUABYAHAAeACQAQCYAYgBoAGIAaoBAzAuMbgBAcgBAIgGAZAGBw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

ian f akildiz ecoli PANACEA - Google Search https://www.google.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+ecoli+PANACEA+&sca_esv=891b730bda1d1fac&sxsrf=ACQVn0-LW7bPE3_90aCFJCEjKDpHi2gYVw%3A1708489623988&source=hp&ei=l3vVZbq-OvbBp84Plo6JuAU&oq=ian+f+akildiz+ecoli+PANACEA+&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIcaWFuIGYgYWtpbGRpeiBlY29saSBQQU5BQ0VBIEj1fVC3CliAZnABeACQAQCYAdcFoAGYYqoBDTAuMS4wLjkuOC44LjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIEECMYJ8ICChAjGIAEGIoFGCfCAgsQABiABBiKBRiRAsICChAAGIAEGIoFGEPCAgsQLhiABBiKBRiRAsICDhAuGIAEGIoFGJECGNQCwgITEC4YgAQYigUYQxjHARjRAxjUAsICERAuGIAEGIoFGJECGLEDGIMBwgIREC4YgAQYigUYkQIYxwEY0QPCAg0QLhiABBiKBRhDGLEDwgILEC4YgAQYsQMYgwHCAgoQLhiABBiKBRhDwgILEC4YgAQYxwEYrwHCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICBRAAGIAEwgIFEC4YgATCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABgWGB4YD8ICBxAjGMsEGCfCAgcQIRgKGKABwgIJECEYChigARgK&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1

.

Microbiome-Gut-Brain Axis as a Biomolecular Communication Network for the Internet of Bio-NanoThings | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8844707

.

(2024) Ian F. Akyildiz: Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.13712v2?trk=feed_main-feed-card_reshare_feed-article-content

.

Ian F Akildiz Current Projects: Heterogeneous Intrabody Biomolecular Communications for the Internet of Bio-NanoThings

https://ianakyildiz.com/projects/

(MEDIA) https://ianakyildiz.com/media/

.

Who is Ian F. Akyildiz & The I.T.U ?

https://rumble.com/v3yvin1-who-is-ian-f.-akyildiz-and-the-i.t.u-.html

.

Ian F. Akyildiz ITU Profile: https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/academia/kaleidoscope/2020/Pages/Ian-Akyildiz.aspx

.

• Contact the Editor-in-Chief​, Prof. Ia​​n F. Akyildiz at [email protected]

