Genetically engineered Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria acting as receiver - Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange!

iGEM: Biomanufacturing a Sustainable Future - University Of Rochester Feb. 5, 2024
https://youtu.be/5PMl5pLufHs?si=bVvEHFEpk2WI-ZRa
Ian F Akildiz: Global PANACEA Architecture (IoBnT) Programming "Viruses" Wirelessly Inside The Body, Track & Trace-Quarantine
(SOURCE) Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İlhan Fuat Akyıldız, Georgia University
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhYpi9cRenY
cyber physical backbone: for the fourth industrial revolution ieee
ian f akildiz ecoli PANACEA
Microbiome-Gut-Brain Axis as a Biomolecular Communication Network for the Internet of Bio-NanoThings | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8844707
(2024) Ian F. Akyildiz: Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.13712v2?trk=feed_main-feed-card_reshare_feed-article-content
Ian F Akildiz Current Projects: Heterogeneous Intrabody Biomolecular Communications for the Internet of Bio-NanoThings
https://ianakyildiz.com/projects/
(MEDIA) https://ianakyildiz.com/media/
Who is Ian F. Akyildiz & The I.T.U ?
https://rumble.com/v3yvin1-who-is-ian-f.-akyildiz-and-the-i.t.u-.html
Ian F. Akyildiz ITU Profile: https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/academia/kaleidoscope/2020/Pages/Ian-Akyildiz.aspx
• Contact the Editor-in-Chief, Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz at [email protected]
