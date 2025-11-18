BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCC Technological Advisory Council (WBAN)(BAN) In 5G as 6G Aug. 2025
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
238 followers
Follow
1
20 views • 1 day ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JAIy3tbnJbk

.



.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

While they have you fearing the "VIRUS" they are running Terahertz through your body and filling you with nanotechnology from the air & water (lines in the sky) in the food (bill gates gmo) in the medications (fda Modernization ACT 2.0. "Biosimilar")

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989865739218817145?t=TUJUSXC63qupezi66VAmXA&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1990484902844719317?t=3nOxXF7Z-VGSZMMI-msmOg&s=19


A GROK Conversation From A Nonvaxer420 Perspective! https://rumble.com/v71u740-a-grok-conversation-from-a-nonvaxer420-perspective.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1990471512906998266?t=3Yr3nsB19QJwYSshbbpxZQ&s=19


Integrating Sensing communications In 5G & 6G at the (PHY)SICAL LAYER FCC Technological Budget Advisory Council Meeting 2025 https://rumble.com/v71thsa-426318922.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989551588587827409?t=gyBZ1wygeWfaJCIu3Pmqxw&s=19


THE BURDEN OF PROOF IS NOT ON ME! I'VE DONE MY DUE DILIGENCE & RESEARCH! THE BURDEN OF PROOF IS ON YOU AND YOU'RE LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES! https://rumble.com/v71qgzs-426177928.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989857347628347879?t=YQ9fuvbB69q6gnBvwufXPw&s=19


The European Commission's Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs have funded research into terahertz (THz) intrabody communication as a key component of future 6G networks, particularly through the concept of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBnT) https://search.brave.com/search?q=horizon2020+European+commission+6G+Terahertz+intrabody+communication&source=android&summary=1&conversation=41eb666336170c75627b7e

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989861626535973305?t=FQ0zx-2Q1L-jcThiXaFtow&s=19


Body-Centric Terahertz Networks https://search.brave.com/search?q=Body-Centric+Terahertz+Networks&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3a3dc18877e9e2f06322a7

.

Body-centric nano-networks: EM channel characterisation in water at the terahertz band https://search.brave.com/search?q=Body-centric+nano-networks%3A+EM+channel+characterisation+in+water+at+the+terahertz+band&source=android&summary=1&conversation=cfc646814947cec34b8d9a

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1990648354120892545?t=tFI9jb_HG5-DLm3yMNZGAQ&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
