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CHEMTRAILS AND THE MESSAGE FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER' (A Short Film)
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146 views • May 19, 2022
A short film with a pinch of satire with a serious message depicting or channeling the mind and the voice of the New World Order...
'CHEMTRAILS AND THE MESSAGE FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER' (A Short Film)
Written, Directed & Performed by Nick Myer.
Voice-over: Nick Myer (Character Acting)
Audio and Video Editing: Nick Myer
Original Sky Footage filmed by Nick Myer.
Background Sound FX: Free Sound Library
*Feel free to mirror or share (Copyright Free)
'CHEMTRAILS AND THE MESSAGE FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER' (A Short Film)
Written, Directed & Performed by Nick Myer.
Voice-over: Nick Myer (Character Acting)
Audio and Video Editing: Nick Myer
Original Sky Footage filmed by Nick Myer.
Background Sound FX: Free Sound Library
*Feel free to mirror or share (Copyright Free)
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