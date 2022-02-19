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Melbourne Protest 19 February 2022
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403 views • February 19, 2022
This was small by comparison to previous protest marches, more because many people who would normally swell the ranks have travelled to Canberra to protest there. We were at least a thousand with kind Police support. We did something different this time by stopping on Spencer Street Bridge on both sides to be a presence there for passing traffic to notice us a little more. It was a good tactic given our size. Every little bit must help to stop the toxic jabs especially with the children also getting injured now from them.
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