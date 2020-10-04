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The Truth about Atrazine being sprayed on our food
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101 views • October 04, 2020
Atrazine: Chemical Used to Chemically Induce Sexual/hormonal Confusion and physical mutation.
Common chemical used in agriculture is hormonally and physiologically mutating wildlife. The legal amount allowed in our drinking water is 3 times more than what is required to turn a male marine life specimen into a female
Common chemical used in agriculture is hormonally and physiologically mutating wildlife. The legal amount allowed in our drinking water is 3 times more than what is required to turn a male marine life specimen into a female
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