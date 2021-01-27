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The Hard Fork, Part Twenty-one
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The source links for this post.
https://youtu.be/g_bCNz0lpCw TRUMP - DO YOU HEAR ME RUNNING by Justin Bellucci (mirror). Watch this one first, then the next link.
https://t.me/trumpetnews1/453 Shows movie about Q and what’s really going on—as well as why. Ends with Mr. Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore 07.04.20. Consider it food for thought. Focus on the WHY—to save the children from horrors that have been kept hidden from us for millennia.
https://youtu.be/_CHYne-ch6I, SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!! And you are telling me that he had 80 million voters? Lol | Trumpet News. All about the 100,000s of fake Twitter being set up, possibly by Twitter AI, to make it look like Joe Biden has millions of followers.
https://thetruedefender.com/breaking-exclusive-accurate-list-of-2020-election-fraud-cases-shows-81-cases-total-30-still-active-and-not-one-single-court-has-allowed-evidence-to-be-argued/ I wonder why…
https://wpcdn.zenger.news/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/24190822/2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf And here is that evidence. The first article is long, about the 2016 election. The rest of the articles are about this election. Study it carefully.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/56cafc3c1cb15e4a99957b983dd4eb9159814d316528b77ab792fc3ec90c39c2.jpg, Image of the actual election results prior to the big steal the evidence for which no court in the country wants to examine. I remember seeing this graphic way back in November.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psIgM2pdjmVf/ Khazarian Mafia, How The Rothschilds Got Control Of The World, Child SRA For Baal/Moloch TTP 8.3.20 Scott McKay “The Tipping Point.” One of multiple sources for the information discussed. I know, it sounds completely unbelievable—but history is written by the “victors” or those demanding power over everyone. It makes sense these people would hide from view of the “common” folk.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/security/a28691128/deepfake-technology/ Why it’s so hard right now to determine what’s “real” and what isn’t.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 01/26/21 Ep. 2387a - The World Is Watching, If America Falls The World Falls. Ep. 2387b - We Won’t Know The Date We Will Attack Our Enemies, Attack We Will.
My two-part series about a Constitution for the Children of God (the 10 Commandments in a form that might work as a legal framework).
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/g_bCNz0lpCw TRUMP - DO YOU HEAR ME RUNNING by Justin Bellucci (mirror). Watch this one first, then the next link.
https://t.me/trumpetnews1/453 Shows movie about Q and what’s really going on—as well as why. Ends with Mr. Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore 07.04.20. Consider it food for thought. Focus on the WHY—to save the children from horrors that have been kept hidden from us for millennia.
https://youtu.be/_CHYne-ch6I, SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!! And you are telling me that he had 80 million voters? Lol | Trumpet News. All about the 100,000s of fake Twitter being set up, possibly by Twitter AI, to make it look like Joe Biden has millions of followers.
https://thetruedefender.com/breaking-exclusive-accurate-list-of-2020-election-fraud-cases-shows-81-cases-total-30-still-active-and-not-one-single-court-has-allowed-evidence-to-be-argued/ I wonder why…
https://wpcdn.zenger.news/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/24190822/2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf And here is that evidence. The first article is long, about the 2016 election. The rest of the articles are about this election. Study it carefully.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/56cafc3c1cb15e4a99957b983dd4eb9159814d316528b77ab792fc3ec90c39c2.jpg, Image of the actual election results prior to the big steal the evidence for which no court in the country wants to examine. I remember seeing this graphic way back in November.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psIgM2pdjmVf/ Khazarian Mafia, How The Rothschilds Got Control Of The World, Child SRA For Baal/Moloch TTP 8.3.20 Scott McKay “The Tipping Point.” One of multiple sources for the information discussed. I know, it sounds completely unbelievable—but history is written by the “victors” or those demanding power over everyone. It makes sense these people would hide from view of the “common” folk.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/security/a28691128/deepfake-technology/ Why it’s so hard right now to determine what’s “real” and what isn’t.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 01/26/21 Ep. 2387a - The World Is Watching, If America Falls The World Falls. Ep. 2387b - We Won’t Know The Date We Will Attack Our Enemies, Attack We Will.
My two-part series about a Constitution for the Children of God (the 10 Commandments in a form that might work as a legal framework).
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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