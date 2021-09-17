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FREEDOM MAP CANADA, SAVECANADA.ARMY
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180 views • September 17, 2021
Freedom map Canada, time to crush the corporations!!!!! Small businesses making a comeback, please share this video and help take our rights back!!! If you live in another country that is mandating vaccines and has had small businesses suffer and close then this is a chance for all of us to take a stand!
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