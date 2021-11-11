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1 God's Spirit "Exhorted" Roger Stone Using Alex Jones Changed the World!
Resistance Chicks
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30 views • November 11, 2021
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/11/november-2021-gods-spirit-exhorted.html
As a citizen, as a politician, someone in the public eyes, and in the eyes of your children.
It is a HUGE responsibility. People around the world are dependent on you, need you to show goodness, honesty, justice, morality. For their lives, liberties, happiness.
Discouragement. The wicked sin and are rewarded. We try to obey God and we suffer loss.
Table, Scales balances. Evil outweighed the righteous, winning.
God is always working.
Angel: courts, taken to the thrown
Table, Scales balances love and power of God, Jesus with book in hand
discouragement is self-pity "bad" rebuke
Revelation 5: 4 crying, Seals,
Jesus is the only one who can open the seals.
I've done it!
Jesus carries a rock and puts the rock on the righteous side of the scales. Righteousness outweighed the sin.

Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.

LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/12/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html

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Keywords
bookalex jonesroger stonetechnologyrockpersecutionpornographyfaith in godgreat resetcovidlandtimothy dixon
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